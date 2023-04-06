On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members missing

The Associated Press
April 6, 2023 6:25 am
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard says it is searching for an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island.

The coast guard said it received information that a Ground Self-Defense Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on a mission Thursday evening near Miyako island.

It said four patrol ships are participating in the search but have not found any traces of the missing aircraft.

        Insight by Carahsoft: It’s hard to go a day without hearing someone in government bring up customer experience. It makes sense given agencies provide services 24/7. Our new ebook offers tactics from 11 federal leaders and five industry experts to help improve CX right now.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|12 DigiMarCon West 2023 - Digital...
4|12 Dashboard in a Day - MAQ Software
4|12 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories