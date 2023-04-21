On Air:
UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

BRIAN MELLEY
April 21, 2023 5:05 am
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday after an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied civil servants.

Raab’s announcement on Friday came the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff during a previous stint in that office and while serving as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.

Raab, 49, denied claims he belittled and demeaned his staff and said he “behaved professionally at all times,” but had said he would resign if the bullying complaints were upheld.

Sunak received the report Thursday morning and was carefully considering the findings but didn’i immediately make a decision, spokesperson Max Blain said.

