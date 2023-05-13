On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

13 members of same family die in Namibia after eating toxic porridge, reports say

The Associated Press
May 31, 2023 6:25 am
< a min read
      

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Thirteen members of the same family have died in Namibia after eating porridge that authorities believe became toxic when it was mixed with a fermented substance left over from a homemade alcoholic beverage, the state broadcaster reported.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a criticial condition in the hospital. NBC, quoting the Namibian health ministry, said at least 20 people consumed the “poisonous or toxic” porridge after...

READ MORE

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Thirteen members of the same family have died in Namibia after eating porridge that authorities believe became toxic when it was mixed with a fermented substance left over from a homemade alcoholic beverage, the state broadcaster reported.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a criticial condition in the hospital. NBC, quoting the Namibian health ministry, said at least 20 people consumed the “poisonous or toxic” porridge after it was mixed with sediment from a homemade beer.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 33, NBC said.

The incident happened in the Kavango East region in the far northeast of the country.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

___

More AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 Cyber/Electronic Warfare Convergence
6|6 Modernization for Government with Red...
6|6 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories