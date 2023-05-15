On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
37 injured in crash between bus and truck in western Slovakia

BRATISLAVA
May 15, 2023 7:44 am
< a min read
      

A crash between a bus and truck on a major highway in western Slovakia injured 37 people, police said on Monday.

The accident closed the D2 highway that links the Slovak capital, Bratislava, with the neighboring Czech Republic, they said.

Details about the nature of the injuries have not been been released, but rescuers said some people were seriously hurt.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

