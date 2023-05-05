On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
May 5, 2023 2:56 am
< a min read
      

APRIL 28-MAY 4, 2023

From the war in Ukraine and clashes in Nairobi to a school shooting in Belgrade, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin.

Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: The government is grappling with the mechanics of addressing whether their software supply chain is secure. Download our new ebook to get a snapshot from leaders at CISA, the IT Industry Council and DoD’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center into current efforts.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|11 AFCEA NOVA Small Business IT Day 2023
5|11 Next Generation of Software Lunch &...
5|11 Search, Observe, and Protect with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories