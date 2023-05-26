On Air:
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 2:49 am
May 19-25, 2023

From the flooding in Faenza Italy, to the Italian Open tennis tournament and Manchester City winning the English Premier League, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Darko Bandic in Zagreb.

