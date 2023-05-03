On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Knife attack at Berlin school wounds 2 girls; suspect held

The Associated Press
May 3, 2023 12:29 pm
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in a Wednesday knife attack at a school in the south of Germany’s capital.

Police said the children were girls, ages 7 and 8. One of them had life-threatening injuries, according to a Berlin police statement.

A 39-year-old suspect was detained, police said, adding that the circumstances of the attack were still unclear.

        Insight by Zebra Technologies: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guests from the Defense Logistics Agency and Zebra Technologies will dive into the warehouse modernization system and future strategies at the DLA.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|9 Shaw AFB Tech Expo
5|9 Think 2023
5|9 App in a Day - MAQ Software
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories