Boat capsizes in southern India, at least 20 people dead

The Associated Press
May 7, 2023 10:20 pm
NEW DELHI (AP) — Twenty people, including women and children, died after a boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized on Sunday night near a beach in India’s southern state of Kerala, local media reported.

“The boat is being hauled ashore and more bodies are expected to be recovered from inside,” Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that four people in critical condition were admitted to a hospital.

Rescuers had reached Tanur, a coastal town in the state’s Malappuram district, where the capsizing occurred near Thoovaltheeram beach. It’s not clear what caused the boat to overturn.

