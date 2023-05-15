On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Finnish air force training jet crashes; pilots eject

The Associated Press
May 15, 2023 9:53 am
< a min read
      

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) —

A military training jet crashed in central Finland and Monday, the Finnish Air Force said, adding the pilots ejected.

The British made single-engine Hawk aircraft crashed south of Keuruu, which sits some 290 kilometers (180 miles) north of Helsinki.

The air force said on Twitter that the pilots were undergoing health checks. Police said they and rescue services were at the scene.

        Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn how the Coast Guard, NSF and USAID are not only improving their enterprise environments but doing so in ways that best support their workforces in delivering services while also keeping federal data secure.

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|21 GEOINT 2023 Symposium
5|21 Annual Scientific Meeting of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories