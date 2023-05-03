On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Floods amid heavy rainfall kill more than 100 in Rwanda

RODNEY MUHUMUZA
May 3, 2023 7:26 am
< a min read
      

A public broadcaster in Rwanda says 109 people have been killed in flooding amid torrential rain in the western and northern provinces of the country.

The death toll “continues to rise,” the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said Wednesday.

“This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period according to available records from recent years,” the government-backed New Times newspaper reported Wednesday.

Parts of East Africa,...

READ MORE

A public broadcaster in Rwanda says 109 people have been killed in flooding amid torrential rain in the western and northern provinces of the country.

The death toll “continues to rise,” the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said Wednesday.

“This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period according to available records from recent years,” the government-backed New Times newspaper reported Wednesday.

Parts of East Africa, including Uganda’s southwest, are seeing heavy rainfall.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

At least three people drowned in floods last week after a river burst its banks in the remote Ugandan district of Rukungiri.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|9 Shaw AFB Tech Expo
5|9 Think 2023
5|9 App in a Day - MAQ Software
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories