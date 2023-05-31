Israel’s Mossad confirms ex-agent was one of 4 who died when boat sank in Italy

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s intelligence agency confirmed on Wednesday that a retired agent was among four people killed in Italy when a sudden storm sank a houseboat hired for a pleasure cruise over the weekend. The former agent was on the houseboat, with 22 other people, on a northern Italian lake near the town of Lisanza. Two Italian intelligence agents and a Russian woman — part of the two-person crew — of the boat also... READ MORE

The Israeli prime minister’s office issued a statement on behalf of the Mossad saying the unnamed agent’s remains had been returned to Israel for burial. The Foreign Ministry had previously confirmed that a retiree from the Israeli security forces was killed but didn’t provide a name or age or give details on his professional background.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that because of the agent’s work in the agency, further details could not be disclosed and extended condolences to his family.

Police said Tuesday they had no further information on the identities or professions of the 19 other people on board who survived. Some managed to swim to shore, while others were picked up by other boats.

Italian media reported that a private plane had picked up the other Israeli survivors and flown them out of Italy.

