On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Italian ex-leader Conte attacked by man protesting lockdowns

The Associated Press
May 5, 2023 12:51 pm
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has been physically attacked during an official appearance in Tuscany by a man protesting against Italy’s lockdowns and other measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Italian media reported Friday.

The man struck Conte in the face, and the assailant was immediately detained by law enforcement, the news agency LaPresse reported. Conte didn’t appear to have been seriously harmed.

“Dissent is legitimate, but this violent demonstration falls outside...

READ MORE

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has been physically attacked during an official appearance in Tuscany by a man protesting against Italy’s lockdowns and other measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Italian media reported Friday.

The man struck Conte in the face, and the assailant was immediately detained by law enforcement, the news agency LaPresse reported. Conte didn’t appear to have been seriously harmed.

“Dissent is legitimate, but this violent demonstration falls outside the democratic context,” Conte said in a statement.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with Conte, whose party is in the opposition, and condemned “every form of violence.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

Conte was premier when Italy became the first country in the West to confirm COVID-19 cases in February 2020, putting the country under a strict lockdown in early March, and he oversaw the start of Italy’s vaccination campaign.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|11 AFCEA NOVA Small Business IT Day 2023
5|11 Next Generation of Software Lunch &...
5|11 Search, Observe, and Protect with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories