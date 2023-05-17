On Air:
Loud explosions heard in Kyiv, debris causes building fire

The Associated Press
May 17, 2023 11:51 pm
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv early Thursday morning, and the city’s Military Administration said falling debris caused a fire in a non-residential building.

The scope of the attack against the capital was unclear and there were no further details immediately available.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian air defenses, bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv, shooting down all missiles aimed at the capital, officials said.

The bombardment, which targeted locations across Ukraine, included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

Top Stories