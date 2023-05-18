On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Magnitude 5.1 quake rattles Greek island of Crete but no early reports of damage or injuries

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 3:43 pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say an earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5.1 has shaken the southern island of Crete. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck just before 10 a.m. local (1900GMT) Thursday on the island’s southern coast, at a depth of nearly 9 kilometers (5.6 miles).

Earthquakes are common in Greece, and Crete is one of the country’s most quake-prone areas. Severe damage...

Earthquakes are common in Greece, and Crete is one of the country’s most quake-prone areas. Severe damage and injuries are rare. In 1999, an Athens quake killed 143 people.

Top Stories