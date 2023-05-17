Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase while being followed by photographers

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said Wednesday the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday. It said in a statement Wednesday that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said Wednesday the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers.

The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday.

It said in a statement Wednesday that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”

