On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Social Democrats projected to retain power in north German state of Bremen

The Associated Press
May 14, 2023 1:10 pm
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Initial projections showed Germany’s Social Democrats winning regional elections held Sunday in the northern state of Bremen, making it likely they will continue running a city they’ve governed since World War II.

German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF reported that the Social Democrats received about 30% of the vote, ahead of the center-right Christian Democratic Union, which had about 25%.

The Social Democrats’ two junior coalition partners, the Greens and the Left...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Initial projections showed Germany’s Social Democrats winning regional elections held Sunday in the northern state of Bremen, making it likely they will continue running a city they’ve governed since World War II.

German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF reported that the Social Democrats received about 30% of the vote, ahead of the center-right Christian Democratic Union, which had about 25%.

The Social Democrats’ two junior coalition partners, the Greens and the Left party, were together projected to win more than 20%. Bremen Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte said there were “good reasons” to continue the center-left alliance but added that he would also speak with the Christian Democrats.

A local protest party, Angry Citizens, received more than 10% of the vote, according to German media.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: The government is grappling with the mechanics of addressing whether their software supply chain is secure. Download our new ebook to get a snapshot from leaders at CISA, the IT Industry Council and DoD’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center into current efforts.

Almost 500,000 voters ages 16 and older in Bremen and its North Sea exclave, Bremerhaven, were eligible to cast ballots. A final tally was not expected before Monday.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 Armed Forces Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories