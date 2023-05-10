On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Report: Car bombing near Syria’s Damascus wounds 5 officers

The Associated Press
May 10, 2023 4:40 am
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A car bombing close to a police station near the Syrian capital wounded five officers on Wednesday, state media reported.

The reports, citing the Interior Ministry, did not provide further details on the explosion in the neighborhood of Barzeh, just north of Damascus. The state SANA news agency circulated photos of a charred car with investigators assessing the damage.

A pro-government radio station cited a police source and said the...

The explosion comes as Syrian President Bashar Assad is making strides in restoring ties with the Arab world. Syria was readmitted into the Arab League on Sunday following a 12-year suspension.

On Tuesday, the Syrian and Saudi foreign ministries announced the reopening of their diplomatic missions.

