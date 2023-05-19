On Air:
Slovak court acquits businessman in retrial over 2018 murder of journalist

The Associated Press
May 19, 2023 10:24 am
PEZINOK, Slovakia (AP) — A court in Slovakia has acquitted for a second time a businessman accused of masterminding the 2018 slaying of an investigative journalist and his fiancée.

The Specialized Criminal Court in Pezinok near the capital of Bratislava, which handles Slovakia’s most serious cases, ruled on Friday that Marian Kocner was not guilty of murdering Jan Kuciak, who had written about him in the past, and Martina Kusnirova, both aged 27.

The crime shocked the country and caused the government to fall.

However, Kocner’s associate, Alena Zsuzsova, was convicted of her role in the killings and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The case is not over yet as both the prosecution and the defendants can appeal.

Prosecutors had requested life imprisonment for both defendants.

