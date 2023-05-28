On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Tourist boat overturns on Italian lake, at least 1 dead; several missing

The Associated Press
May 28, 2023 5:53 pm
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — A tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday, with at least one person confirmed dead, Italian media reported.

Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew, the news agency ANSA reported. Italian firefighters said 19 people have been saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore....

READ MORE

MILAN (AP) — A tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday, with at least one person confirmed dead, Italian media reported.

Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew, the news agency ANSA reported. Italian firefighters said 19 people have been saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore.

Rescue operations were continuing with divers, boats and a helicopter.

Firefighter video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the northern region of Lombardy Sunday evening, forcing delays at the Malpensa airport.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Cisco Live!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories