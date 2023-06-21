On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

21 passengers injured in a collision between a train and a truck in northern Czech Republic

The Associated Press
June 21, 2023 12:00 pm
< a min read
      

PRAGUE (AP) — A passenger train collided with a truck in northern Czech Republic on Wednesday, injuring at least 21 people, officials said.

The national rescue agency said nine passengers on the train sustained moderate injuries. The other 12 passengers, including two schoolchildren were lightly injured.

Police said that 19 schoolchildren were among 65 passengers aboard.

The accident took place before 2 pm (1200 GMT) at a crossing in Straz nad Nisou near the city...

READ MORE

PRAGUE (AP) — A passenger train collided with a truck in northern Czech Republic on Wednesday, injuring at least 21 people, officials said.

The national rescue agency said nine passengers on the train sustained moderate injuries. The other 12 passengers, including two schoolchildren were lightly injured.

Police said that 19 schoolchildren were among 65 passengers aboard.

The accident took place before 2 pm (1200 GMT) at a crossing in Straz nad Nisou near the city of Liberec, 100 kilometers (about 60 miles) north of Prague.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Authorities have been working to determine how the collision took place.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|27 Cross Domain Technical Forum
6|27 The Journey To Unified Observability
6|27 How to Stand Out at Work
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories