On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
June 30, 2023 3:20 am
< a min read
      

June 23-29, 2023

The attempted uprising in Russia, clashes with police following the death of a teenager in Paris, and the ongoing war across Ukraine. In the world of sports, Ukraine played Spain in the U20 Euros soccer tournament.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by chief photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

June 23-29, 2023

The attempted uprising in Russia, clashes with police following the death of a teenager in Paris, and the ongoing war across Ukraine. In the world of sports, Ukraine played Spain in the U20 Euros soccer tournament.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by chief photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a peek behind the scenes at NCIS, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service and hear from people inside these organizations about what’s driving technology modernization efforts.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|6 Electromagnetic Spectrum Conflict in...
7|6 govDelivery Feature Focus
7|6 Power BI Intermediate
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories