On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
⚠️Programming Note::
Listen Live
World News

At least 3 injured in Sweden in incident classed as attempted murder

The Associated Press
June 1, 2023 8:00 am
< a min read
      

STOCKHOLM (AP) — At least three people were injured in an incident Thursday in the town of Eskilstuna, west of Stockholm, police said.

The case is being classified as attempted murder, but police said they had no information on how serious the injuries were. So far, no one has been arrested.

A large deployment of police was involved in an action near the Munktellarena sports facility in Eskilstuna, some 90 kilometers (56 miles)...

READ MORE

STOCKHOLM (AP) — At least three people were injured in an incident Thursday in the town of Eskilstuna, west of Stockholm, police said.

The case is being classified as attempted murder, but police said they had no information on how serious the injuries were. So far, no one has been arrested.

A large deployment of police was involved in an action near the Munktellarena sports facility in Eskilstuna, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Stockholm, police said. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Swedish broadcaster TV4 said school students were injured in a stabbing. Swedish media say there are several schools nearby.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|7 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
6|7 CI or FS Polygraph Cleared Job Fair
6|7 AWS D.C. Public Sector Summit Promotion
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories