World News

At least 8 die in Russian traffic accident

The Associated Press
June 21, 2023 2:17 pm
MOSCOW (AP) — At least eight people died Wednesday in the crash of a passenger bus, a truck and an automobile in Russia’s Dagestan region, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry said 16 people were injured along with the eight killed; the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed emergency services worker as saying nine died and 20 were injured.

There were no immediate details of how the crash occurred or how many of the casualties were aboard the bus, which was travelling from Moscow to the city of Khasavyurt about 1,500 kilometers (925 miles) to the south.

Dagestan is Russia’s southernmost region, on the shore of the Caspian Sea and bordering Georgia and Azerbaijan.

