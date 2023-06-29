On Air: Panel Discussions
Dozens of tourists are safely evacuated after their boat catches fire off Greek island of Rhodes

The Associated Press
June 29, 2023 11:48 am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dozens of tourists were safely evacuated from a boat that caught fire Thursday off the Greek resort island of Rhodes, authorities said.

The coast guard said all passengers were safely taken to land after the blaze broke out about 300 meters (1,000 feet) offshore. Officials were not immediately able to say how many people had been on board.

State-run ERT TV said the boat was carrying 82 people and no one...

State-run ERT TV said the boat was carrying 82 people and no one was hurt. It said the fire broke out as the vessel was sailing off the area of Archangelos on the island’s eastern coast.

Top Stories