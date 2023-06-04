On Air:
Fire at refugee shelter in eastern Germany kills 1, injures 8

The Associated Press
June 4, 2023 6:34 am
BERLIN (AP) — A fire at a refugee shelter in eastern Germany killed one person and injured at least eight others early Sunday, according to local police.

Police in the German state of Thuringia said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a facility in the city of Apolda and that one person had died.

The shelter, which housed 300 people, was evacuated and residents were taken to another refugee center in nearby Hermsdorf, a local government spokesperson told German news agency dpa.

Police told dpa that eight people were injured in the fire. An investigation to determine the cause of the fire was underway, the news agency reported.

Top Stories