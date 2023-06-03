Israeli army says exchange of fire along Egypt’s border wounds 2

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops were engaged in a shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border, the military said Saturday. It gave few details in a short statement, but said two people were wounded. Israel and Egypt signed a peace agreement in 1979 and maintain close security ties. Fighting along their shared border is rare. The exchange of fire reportedly took place around the Nitzana border crossing between Israel and Egypt. The crossing is... READ MORE

It gave few details in a short statement, but said two people were wounded. Israel and Egypt signed a peace agreement in 1979 and maintain close security ties. Fighting along their shared border is rare.

The exchange of fire reportedly took place around the Nitzana border crossing between Israel and Egypt. The crossing is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the point where Israel’s border with Egypt and the Gaza Strip converge. It’s used to import goods from Egypt destined for Israel or the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Israel built a fence along the porous border a decade ago to halt the entry of African migrants and Islamic militants who are active in Egypt’s Sinai desert.

