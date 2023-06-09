On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Official says two migrants drowned trying to reach Spain in two boats, 132 arrive safely

The Associated Press
June 9, 2023 7:55 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — The bodies of two migrants were found on a beach in southeastern Spain after 132 other people arrived in two boats Friday, a government official said.

The two died while trying to swim to the coast, José María Martín, a central government official in the city of Almería told reporters. Martín said they were victims of criminal human smuggling gangs.

The two boats carrying migrants are believed to have set sail...

READ MORE

MADRID (AP) — The bodies of two migrants were found on a beach in southeastern Spain after 132 other people arrived in two boats Friday, a government official said.

The two died while trying to swim to the coast, José María Martín, a central government official in the city of Almería told reporters. Martín said they were victims of criminal human smuggling gangs.

The two boats carrying migrants are believed to have set sail from Morocco. Spain’s state news agency said the operators had forced the people who died to leave their boat.

There were no details on their nationalities.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Thousands of migrants from northwest and sub-Saharan African countries try to reach Spain in overloaded boats each year. Many die in the attempt.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|15 Denver Federal Center Technology Day
6|15 Medical Large Language Models for...
6|15 Enabling & Securing Government...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories