Passengers evacuated from train after fire breaks out in Austrian tunnel

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities evacuated hundreds of passengers from a train in a tunnel after a fire broke out Wednesday evening, and officials said around 50 people had slight injuries.

Local authorities said the night train headed for Hamburg and Amsterdam with up to 370 passengers on board was in the tunnel near Fritzens, east of Innsbruck in the Tyrol region, when the blaze started, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The evacuation was completed by shortly after 11 p.m. and the fire was extinguished. authorities said.

Police said about 50 people were slightly injured or suspected to be suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation, APA reported.

Austrian media said that one or more cars being transported by the train appeared to have caught fire as a result of damage to overhead electric wires.

The “Nightjet” overnight services that Austrian railway company OeBB operates to several European destinations sometimes convey passengers’ cars in separate trailers.

OeBB said tents were set up to tend to the rescued passengers. Those who didn’t need medical attention were taken by bus to Innsbruck, where officials were organizing places for them to sleep.

About 20 fire services from the region were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised Wednesday evening.

