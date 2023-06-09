On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Reports: Former Italian Premier Berlusconi readmitted to hospital 3 weeks after release

The Associated Press
June 9, 2023 10:25 am
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to a Milan hospital where he spent 45 days this spring being treated for a lung infection and chronic leukemia, Italian media reported Friday.

The 86-year-old media mogul and former three-time premier was readmitted to San Raffaele Hospital, where he was expected to spend at least one night, Italian news agency LaPresse reported, citing anonymous sources.

Berlusconi spokespeople did not immediately respond to...

READ MORE

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to a Milan hospital where he spent 45 days this spring being treated for a lung infection and chronic leukemia, Italian media reported Friday.

The 86-year-old media mogul and former three-time premier was readmitted to San Raffaele Hospital, where he was expected to spend at least one night, Italian news agency LaPresse reported, citing anonymous sources.

Berlusconi spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

Berlusconi was discharged from San Raffaele exactly three weeks ago.

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

His Forza Italia Party is part of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition but currently has no Cabinet posts. Berlusconi holds a seat in the Italian Senate.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|15 Denver Federal Center Technology Day
6|15 Medical Large Language Models for...
6|15 Enabling & Securing Government...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories