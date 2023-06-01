On Air:
⚠️Programming Note::
Listen Live
World News

Saudi Arabia executes Nepal man after conviction for stabbing Saudi to death

The Associated Press
June 1, 2023 11:26 am
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Nepali national after his conviction for stabbing a Saudi to death.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the execution of Santa Bahadur Pune, saying it took place in the kingdom’s Al-Jawf region.

It did not say how Pune had been killed. However, Saudi Arabia typically carries out executions by beheadings.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s top executioners. It occasionally executes foreigners.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|7 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
6|7 CI or FS Polygraph Cleared Job Fair
6|7 AWS D.C. Public Sector Summit Promotion
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories