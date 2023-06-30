On Air: Federal News Network
World News

Tropical Storm Beatriz strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast

The Associated Press
June 30, 2023 9:43 am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Beatriz strengthened off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast on Friday and was forecast to become a hurricane later in the day as it moves closer to the coast.

Beatriz was about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south-southwest of Zihuatanejo on Friday morning and was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph) with sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), according to the United States National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said Beatriz could move near or over part of Mexico’s coast on Friday night and Saturday.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes. The storm was expected to slow its forward movement over the weekend and dump heavy rain as it scrapes along several southern Mexican states.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Adrian continued to move deeper into the Pacific on Friday. The storm had 100 mph (155 kph) sustained winds and was about 445 miles (715 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California on Friday morning. It was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph) and did not pose a threat to land.

World News

Top Stories