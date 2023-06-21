On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Warning of storms, intense rainfall and possible tornadoes in Germany

The Associated Press
June 21, 2023 7:17 am
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany warned Wednesday that the country could experience severe storms with significant amounts of rainfall in the coming days after a suspected tornado struck the western town of Ruesselsheim overnight.

Germany’s national weather service, DWD, said strong winds and hail are expected in the southwest, slowly moving eastward throughout the day.

Further storms are forecast to sweep in from neighboring France going into Thursday, with “intense or extremely intense rainfall” in some areas, it said.

The weather agency warned that locally confined tornadoes are possible.

Police said a suspected twister uprooted numerous trees in Ruesselsheim, west of Frankfurt, late Tuesday.

