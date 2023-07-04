On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

A man who attacked 2 girls with a knife in Germany and killed 1 is sentenced to life in prison

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 4:50 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A man who attacked two girls and killed one of them in Germany last year was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported.

The 27-year-old Eritrean, who came to Germany as an asylum seeker, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder with dangerous bodily injury, a regional court in the Bavarian city of Ulm ruled.

The man attacked with a knife the two girls on their...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — A man who attacked two girls and killed one of them in Germany last year was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported.

The 27-year-old Eritrean, who came to Germany as an asylum seeker, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder with dangerous bodily injury, a regional court in the Bavarian city of Ulm ruled.

The man attacked with a knife the two girls on their way to school last December in the southwestern town of Illerkirchberg. A 14-year-old girl died and her 13-year-old friend was able to escape.

The morning attack on the girls as they were walking to catch a school bus caused widespread shock and anger in Germany.

        Insight by Verizon: Data center optimization efforts paved the way for cloud adoption and hybrid evolution across government. Pick up insights and lessons learned from cloud leaders at DHS, GSA, NOAA and SEC in our new Executive Briefing.

The court also determined the man’s “special gravity of the guilt,” meaning that his early release from prison after 15 years, which is often the case in Germany when people are sentenced to life in prison, is almost impossible.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|10 DigiMarCon Silicon Valley 2023 -...
7|10 Fireside Chat with PEO for C3 and...
7|10 Internet 2.0 Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories