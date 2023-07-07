On Air: Federal News Network
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
July 7, 2023 2:12 am
June 30 – July 6

June 30 – July 6

Protests and riots spread across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver, war continued in Ukraine with fighting around Bakhmut and the Donetsk region, and the official opening of the 2023 Running of the Bull San Fermín fiestas started in Pamplona, Spain. In the world of sports, the Wimbledon tennis championships began in London.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photographer Luca Bruno in Italy.

