World News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
July 14, 2023 2:26 am
July 7-13, 2023

July 7-13, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden visited Europe, meeting with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before attending the NATO summit in Lithuania. A volcano erupted in Iceland and Europe experienced sweltering summer heat. People protested the rising cost of living in Kenya. In sports, the Tour de France finishes its second week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
