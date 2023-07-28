On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
July 28, 2023 2:42 am
July 21-27, 2023

The Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral was heavily damaged in a missile attack, wildfires have been burning through southern Europe, Spain had an inconclusive result from its general election, mutinous soldiers claimed to have overthrown Niger’s president, and Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour De France cycling race.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by international photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

