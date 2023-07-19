On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Egypt pardons jailed activists including two prominent rights defenders, official media say

The Associated Press
July 19, 2023 11:56 am
< a min read
      

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has pardoned a group of prisoners who include two prominent rights activists, one of whom has ties to Italy and was sentenced this week, the country’s state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

Among those pardoned by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was rights activist Patrick George Zaki, who was a post-graduate student in Italy and who was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday over an opinion article he wrote in...

READ MORE

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has pardoned a group of prisoners who include two prominent rights activists, one of whom has ties to Italy and was sentenced this week, the country’s state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

Among those pardoned by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was rights activist Patrick George Zaki, who was a post-graduate student in Italy and who was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday over an opinion article he wrote in 2019, the MENA news agency said.

Also pardoned was Mohammed el-Baker, a rights lawyer, who was arrested in Sep. 2019 and sentenced to four years in prison late in 2021 over charges of disseminating false news, misuse of social media and joining a terrorist group, the agency reported.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|25 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
7|25 IPv6 Case Studies & Lessons Learned
7|25 Dell Technologies Webinar Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories