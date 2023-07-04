On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Helicopter crashes during landing in Switzerland, all 5 aboard unharmed

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 6:23 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A helicopter crashed during landing in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday, but all five people aboard were unharmed, local media reported.

The helicopter, belonging to Swiss airline Air Zermatt, was caught in turbulence during the approach and hit the ground hard. The rotor blades touched the ground and the helicopter tipped onto its side, public broadcaster SRF reported.

The accident happened near the Gnifetti peak, close to the Italian border.

According...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — A helicopter crashed during landing in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday, but all five people aboard were unharmed, local media reported.

The helicopter, belonging to Swiss airline Air Zermatt, was caught in turbulence during the approach and hit the ground hard. The rotor blades touched the ground and the helicopter tipped onto its side, public broadcaster SRF reported.

The accident happened near the Gnifetti peak, close to the Italian border.

According to Air Zermatt, the helicopter was carrying three glaciologists, a pilot and a flight assistant.

        Insight by TransUnion: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross of the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter of TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|10 DigiMarCon Silicon Valley 2023 -...
7|10 Fireside Chat with PEO for C3 and...
7|10 Internet 2.0 Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories