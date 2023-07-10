On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

NATO chief says Turkey agrees to send Sweden’s NATO accession protocol to Parliament swiftly

The Associated Press
July 10, 2023 3:34 pm
< a min read
      

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden’s NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament “as soon as possible.”

Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania.

Sweden’s NATO accession has been held up by objections from Turkey since last year.

        Insight by Optum Serve: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin and agency and industry leaders will discuss what opportunities and resources are available for veterans and how employers can better meet the needs of veterans.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News