Saudi Arabian F-15SA fighter jet crashes during exercise, killing crew aboard

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 1:09 pm
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi F-15SA fighter jet crashed during a training exercise Wednesday, killing the crew on board, the kingdom said.

A statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the crash happened near the ​​King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, some 815 kilometers (506 miles) southwest of the capital, Riyadh.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki said in the statement that an investigation was underway to...

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki said in the statement that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The F-15SA is a two-seat fighter jet. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the number of those killed in the crash.

The Royal Saudi Air Force flies dozens of the McDonnell Douglas fighter jet in its fleet.

