Spain’s right-wing opposition leader puts Socialist prime minister on defensive in election debate

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s right-wing opposition leader put Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on the defensive in an election TV debate that saw both leaders accusing each other of pacting with parties they deem dangerous for Spain. The debate late Monday between Popular Party leader Alberto Feijóo and Sánchez, watched by some 6 million, was the first and only between the two main candidates ahead of July 23 elections. Most polls tip the Popular Party,... READ MORE

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s right-wing opposition leader put Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on the defensive in an election TV debate that saw both leaders accusing each other of pacting with parties they deem dangerous for Spain.

The debate late Monday between Popular Party leader Alberto Feijóo and Sánchez, watched by some 6 million, was the first and only between the two main candidates ahead of July 23 elections. Most polls tip the Popular Party, or PP, to win the elections but it will likely need the support of the extreme right-wing party Vox to form a majority.

Such a victory would bring an end to the Socialist-led leftist minority coalition in power since 2019, and see yet another European country swinging to the right.

The 100-minute unruly debate featured both leaders interrupting and accusing each other of telling lies and misleading voters.

Experts in Spain say debates rarely shift voter intention.

Sánchez tried repeatedly to get Feijóo to confirm or deny that he would enter into a post-election deal with Vox, a party that is anti-European and opposed to gender violence and climate change laws.

He highlighted Spain’s strong economic performance in recent years and its socially progressive laws.

“What is at stake is whether Spain continues advancing as it has done during these last 40 years or you place us, Mr. Feijóo, in a sinister time tunnel in which who knows where we will end up,” said Sánchez.

Feijóo accused Sánchez of pacts with regional parties, several of whom would like to break away from Spain.

He said that the best option was for the electorate to vote in great number, adding that “a strong majority without need to count on extremists, is fundamental to advancing.”

Sánchez called the snap election a day after his party and small far-left coalition partner Podemos (We Can) took a severe beating in local and regional elections May 28.

The PP and Santiago Abascal’s Vox have cemented accords in many town halls and regional governments since then, and Feijóo has said he will take Vox’s support if he must.

The Socialists, who are open to forming a coalition with the new Sumar movement of 15 leftist parties, have narrowed the PP’s winning gap in recent polls.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.