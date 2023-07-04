On Air: Federal News Network
Turkey and Egypt reappoint ambassadors, ending years of tensions between the regional powers

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 3:47 am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Egypt and Turkey took a further step toward restoring full diplomatic ties on Tuesday by dispatching ambassadors for the first time in years, the latest step in the reconciliation between the two regional powers.

In a joint statement, the two countries announced the appointment of Salih Mutlu Sen as Turkish ambassador to Cairo and of Amr Elhamamy as the Egyptian ambassador to Ankara.

“This step aims to establish normal relations between the two countries once again and demonstrates their mutual determination to work towards enhancing their bilateral relations for the best interest of both the Turkish and Egyptian peoples,” the statement said.

Egypt and Turkey withdrew their ambassadors as tensions between them flared following the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi amid mass protests against his divisive one year of rule. Morsi hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood group, which Turkey supported. Egypt has designated the group a terrorist organization.

Egypt’s government celebrated the 10th anniversary of the anti-Brotherhood protests on June 30.

The rapprochement between the two countries is part of Turkey’s efforts to build bridges with countries in the region and end its international isolation amid an economic downturn. Turkey has recently also repaired its ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

