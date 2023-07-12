On Air: Federal News Network
Two hospitalized, buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight

The Associated Press
July 12, 2023 11:50 pm
< a min read
      

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces unleashed a barrage of self-exploding Iranian-made Shahed drones early Thursday morning, according to the Kyiv City Administration. Nearly ten drones were identified and shot down, the municipal authorities wrote on Telegram. Explosions were heard in different parts of the city, and debris from intercepted drones fell on five districts of the Ukrainian capital. Some buildings were damaged, and two people hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

