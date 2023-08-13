On Air: Federal News Network
A car careens into a campground on the Welsh coast and injures 9 people

The Associated Press
August 13, 2023 9:40 am
LONDON (AP) — Nine people were injured when a driver lost control and careened into a tent in a campground on the coast of Wales, police said Sunday.

At least two people were seriously injured in the crash late Saturday night and one was flown by helicopter to a hospital, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Occupants of the vehicle were among the injured.

Clare Harris, who owns the Newgale Campsite with her husband, said the car was speeding and lost control and rolled into an area where people had pitched tents on the open grass that overlooks the Pembrokeshire coast.

“The car was speeding down the hill, realized it needed to slow down and tried to brake,” she said. “It flipped and rolled several times, and crashed into the tent.”

A baby in the tent that was struck was miraculously uninjured, she said.

“It’s a tragic accident that the police are dealing with, that’s all we can say at the moment,” Harris said.

Harris said it’s peak season at the campground but it wasn’t as busy as normal because of poor weather.

Some campers with medical training quickly attended to the wounded and emergency crews arrived quickly, she said.

Police appealed to the public for footage from dashcams and doorbell cameras that might show the blue Ford Fiesta or its occupants before the crash.

Top Stories