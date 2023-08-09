On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

A lawmaker in the Bahamas has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and issuing death threats

The Associated Press
August 9, 2023 4:44 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A lawmaker in the Bahamas was charged Wednesday with sexual assault and issuing death threats in a case involving a 35-year-old woman.

Kirk Cornish, who represents North Abaco, said in a statement that the allegations were “totally false” and that he would prove his innocence.

“The facts will show that this was a breakup that was manipulated and exploited for political reasons,” he said.

Cornish resigned Tuesday as secretary...

READ MORE

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A lawmaker in the Bahamas was charged Wednesday with sexual assault and issuing death threats in a case involving a 35-year-old woman.

Kirk Cornish, who represents North Abaco, said in a statement that the allegations were “totally false” and that he would prove his innocence.

“The facts will show that this was a breakup that was manipulated and exploited for political reasons,” he said.

Cornish resigned Tuesday as secretary of Parliament at the request of Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, who said that the director of public prosecutions found sufficient evidence to file charges against the 48-year-old politician.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

The alleged incident occurred in April, according to a police statement.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|15 Test and Evaluation Working Group and...
8|15 North Carolina Digital Government...
8|15 Counter-UAS Summit 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories