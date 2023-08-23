On Air: Federal News Network
Business jet crash in Russia kills 10, officials say. Wagner chief was on passenger list

The Associated Press
August 23, 2023 1:20 pm
MOSCOW (AP) — A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed Wednesday, killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

