On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
World News

Czechs ratify defense treaty with US that makes it easier to deploy US troops in Czech territory

The Associated Press
August 16, 2023 7:01 am
< a min read
      

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic on Wednesday completed the ratification of a defense treaty with the United States that deepens military cooperation and makes it easier to deploy U.S. troops in Czech territory.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s signature was the final step in the ratification process of the Defense Cooperation Agreement, which had been endorsed by both houses of Parliament in July and by President Petr Pavel on Aug 1.

The document sets...

READ MORE

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic on Wednesday completed the ratification of a defense treaty with the United States that deepens military cooperation and makes it easier to deploy U.S. troops in Czech territory.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s signature was the final step in the ratification process of the Defense Cooperation Agreement, which had been endorsed by both houses of Parliament in July and by President Petr Pavel on Aug 1.

The document sets a legal framework for possible deployment of U.S. troops in the country at a time of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova signed the treaty together with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington, D.C. on May 23. The U.S. has similar agreements with 24 other NATO members, including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Romania and Bulgaria that form the eastern flank of the alliance.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

Any deployment of U.S. forces would still need approval by the Czech government and Parliament.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 2023 National HUBZone Conference
8|22 BNL Open Hackathon
8|22 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories