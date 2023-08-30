Gabon Military officers say they’re seizing power just days after the presidential election

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Nearly a dozen soldiers took to state television and said they were overturning the presidential election and called for calm among the population.

“We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon’s commitments to the national and international community,” said a spokesperson for the group.

Every vote held in Gabon since the country’s return to a multi-party system in 1990 has ended in violence. Clashes between government forces and protesters following the 2016 election killed four people, according to official figures. The opposition said the death toll was far higher.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.