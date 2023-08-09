Germany arrests a citizen who is accused of trying to spy for Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A German citizen was arrested on Wednesday on allegations that he tried to spy for Russia, authorities said. The suspect, who was only identified as Thomas H., in line with German privacy rules, was arrested at his home in the western city of Koblenz, and his apartment and workplace were searched. Germany’s federal prosecutor said in a brief written statement that the man works for the Germany military, in the army’s office... READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — A German citizen was arrested on Wednesday on allegations that he tried to spy for Russia, authorities said.

The suspect, who was only identified as Thomas H., in line with German privacy rules, was arrested at his home in the western city of Koblenz, and his apartment and workplace were searched.

Germany’s federal prosecutor said in a brief written statement that the man works for the Germany military, in the army’s office for equipment, information technology and in-service support.

Starting in May, the man began approaching the Russian Consulate in the western city of Bonn and the Russian Embassy in Berlin on several occasions and on his own initiative, offering to cooperate with them.

On one occasion, the suspect passed on information he had obtained in the course of his professional activities for the purpose of forwarding it to a Russian intelligence service, the prosecutor’s office said.

The investigation was conducted in close cooperation with the Federal Office for Military Counterintelligence and Germany’s domestic intelligence service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

