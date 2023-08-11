On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Greece launches a rescue effort for scores of migrants on a stranded yacht

The Associated Press
August 11, 2023 6:13 am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A rescue operation is underway to assist more than 100 migrants believed to be on board a stranded yacht off the southern coast of Greece, authorities said Friday.

Four civilian vessels were ordered to provide assistance while three coast guard boats were heading to the area, south of the Peloponnese region. A navy helicopter was helping coordinate the effort.

The incident occurred near the site of a maritime tragedy in mid-June when hundreds of migrants died or went missing after a fishing trawler sank in international waters while traveling from Libya to Italy.

Also Friday, a second search operation was underway off the island of Rhodes to look for potentially missing passengers after 22 migrants were rescued from a stranded sailboat.

Turkey-based smugglers in recent years have favored the longer and more dangerous route to Italy in an attempt to bypass Greek coast guard patrols. ___

Follow AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Top Stories